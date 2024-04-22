EQS-AFR: Gateway Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.04.2024 17:48:49

Gateway Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gateway Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gateway Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.04.2024 / 17:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gateway Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/investor-relations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/en/investor-relations/publications/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/investor-relations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/en/investor-relations/publications/

Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
Hardenbergstraße 28a
10623 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.gateway-re.de

 
