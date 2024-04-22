|
22.04.2024 17:48:49
EQS-AFR: Gateway Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gateway Real Estate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gateway Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/en/investor-relations/publications/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/en/investor-relations/publications/
|Gateway Real Estate AG
|Hardenbergstraße 28a
|10623 Berlin
|Germany
|www.gateway-re.de
1886347 22.04.2024 CET/CEST
