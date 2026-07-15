GEA Aktie
WKN: 660200 / ISIN: DE0006602006
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15.07.2026 10:51:43
EQS-AFR: GEA Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2026:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026
Address: https://www.gea.com/de/investors/events-releases/quarterly-reports/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026
Address: https://www.gea.com/en/investors/events-releases/quarterly-reports/
15.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Ulmenstraße 99
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|LEI Code:
|549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2366258 15.07.2026 CET/CEST
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