EQS-AFR: GEA Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

GEA Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



15.07.2026 / 10:51 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026

Address:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2026:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 10, 2026Address: https://www.gea.com/de/investors/events-releases/quarterly-reports/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 10, 2026Address: https://www.gea.com/en/investors/events-releases/quarterly-reports/

15.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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