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WKN: 660200 / ISIN: DE0006602006

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15.07.2026 10:51:43

EQS-AFR: GEA Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GEA Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.07.2026 / 10:51 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2026:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026
Address: https://www.gea.com/de/investors/events-releases/quarterly-reports/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026
Address: https://www.gea.com/en/investors/events-releases/quarterly-reports/

15.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Ulmenstraße 99
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com
LEI Code: 549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

 
End of News EQS News Service

2366258  15.07.2026 CET/CEST

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