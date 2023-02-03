EQS-AFR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.02.2023 09:12:51

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2023
Address: https://www.gea.com/de/company/investor-relations/annual-report-2022/index.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2023
Address: https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/annual-report-2022/index.jsp

