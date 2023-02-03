|
03.02.2023 09:12:51
EQS-AFR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2023
Address: https://www.gea.com/de/company/investor-relations/annual-report-2022/index.jsp
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2023
Address: https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/annual-report-2022/index.jsp
03.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1550847 03.02.2023 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu GEAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu GEAmehr Analysen
|26.01.23
|GEA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.01.23
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|16.01.23
|GEA Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.01.23
|GEA Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.01.23
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
