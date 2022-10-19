Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.10.2022 09:10:22

EQS-AFR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

19.10.2022 / 09:10 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2022
Address: https://www.gea.com/de/company/investor-relations/events-releases/quarterly-reports/index.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2022
Address: https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/events-releases/quarterly-reports/index.jsp

19.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1466529  19.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1466529&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GEAmehr Nachrichten