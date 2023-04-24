|
EQS-AFR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2023
Address: https://www.gea.com/de/company/investor-relations/events-releases/quarterly-reports/index.jsp
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2023
Address: https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/events-releases/quarterly-reports/index.jsp
