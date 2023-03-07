Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.03.2023 10:46:29

EQS-AFR: Gelsenwasser AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GELSENWASSER AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gelsenwasser AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.03.2023 / 10:46 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GELSENWASSER AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2023
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/jahresabschluss_2022.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2023
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/jahresabschluss_2022.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2023
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/geschaeftsbericht_2022.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2023
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/geschaeftsbericht_2022.pdf

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/halbjahresbericht_2023.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/halbjahresbericht_2023.pdf

Language: English
Company: GELSENWASSER AG
Willy-Brandt-Allee 26
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.gelsenwasser.de

 
