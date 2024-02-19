|
19.02.2024 11:49:45
EQS-AFR: Gelsenwasser AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GELSENWASSER AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GELSENWASSER AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/jahresabschluss_2023.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/geschaeftsbericht_2023.pdf
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/halbjahresbericht_2024.pdf
19.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GELSENWASSER AG
|Willy-Brandt-Allee 26
|45891 Gelsenkirchen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gelsenwasser.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1840121 19.02.2024 CET/CEST
