EQS-AFR: Gelsenwasser AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GELSENWASSER AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Gelsenwasser AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



19.02.2024 / 11:49 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

Address:

GELSENWASSER AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 28, 2024Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/jahresabschluss_2023.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 28, 2024Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/geschaeftsbericht_2023.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 14, 2024Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/halbjahresbericht_2024.pdf

19.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

