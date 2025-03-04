EQS-AFR: Gelsenwasser AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.03.2025 08:10:32

Gelsenwasser AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GELSENWASSER AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gelsenwasser AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.03.2025 / 08:10 CET/CEST
GELSENWASSER AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2025
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/jahresabschluss_2024.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2025
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/geschaeftsbericht_2024.pdf

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/halbjahresbericht_2025.pdf

Language: English
Company: GELSENWASSER AG
Willy-Brandt-Allee 26
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.gelsenwasser.de

 
