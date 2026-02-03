GELSENWASSER Aktie

GELSENWASSER für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 776000 / ISIN: DE0007760001

03.02.2026 10:15:43

EQS-AFR: Gelsenwasser AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GELSENWASSER AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gelsenwasser AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.02.2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GELSENWASSER AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/jahresabschluss_2025.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/geschaeftsbericht_2025.pdf

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2026
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/halbjahresbericht_2026.pdf

03.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GELSENWASSER AG
Willy-Brandt-Allee 26
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.gelsenwasser.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2270484  03.02.2026 CET/CEST

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GELSENWASSER AG

