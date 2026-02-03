GELSENWASSER Aktie
EQS-AFR: Gelsenwasser AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GELSENWASSER AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GELSENWASSER AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/jahresabschluss_2025.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/geschaeftsbericht_2025.pdf
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2026
Address: https://www.gelsenwasser.de/fileadmin/Gelsenwasser/50_unternehmen/5.2-investoren/halbjahresbericht_2026.pdf
