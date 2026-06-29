Gerresheimer Aktie
WKN DE: A0LD6E / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
|
29.06.2026 09:29:03
EQS-AFR: Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerresheimer AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerresheimer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 29, 2026
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/investoren/investoren-und-analysten/publikationen/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 29, 2026
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investors/investors-and-analysts/publications/reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 29, 2026
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/investoren/investoren-und-analysten/publikationen/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 29, 2026
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investors/investors-and-analysts/publications/reports
29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2351194 29.06.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!