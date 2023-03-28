Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 10:43:00

EQS-AFR: Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerresheimer AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.03.2023 / 10:43 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 06, 2023
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 06, 2023
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
