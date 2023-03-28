EQS-AFR: Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerresheimer AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



28.03.2023 / 10:43 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 06, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 06, 2023

Address:

Gerresheimer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 06, 2023Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 06, 2023Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports

28.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

