21.11.2023 10:45:57
EQS-AFR: GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerry Weber International AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerry Weber International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 15, 2024
Address: https://group.gerryweber.com/de/presse/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 15, 2024
Address: https://group.gerryweber.com/en/press/publications/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 15, 2024
Address: https://group.gerryweber.com/de/presse/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 15, 2024
Address: https://group.gerryweber.com/en/press/publications/
