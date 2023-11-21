21.11.2023 10:45:57

EQS-AFR: GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.11.2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerry Weber International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 15, 2024
Address: https://group.gerryweber.com/de/presse/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 15, 2024
Address: https://group.gerryweber.com/en/press/publications/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 15, 2024
Address: https://group.gerryweber.com/de/presse/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 15, 2024
Address: https://group.gerryweber.com/en/press/publications/

Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Internet: http://group.gerryweber.com

 
