17.11.2022 17:55:14
EQS-AFR: Gesco AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gesco AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gesco AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 18, 2023
Address: https://www.gesco.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 18, 2023
Address: https://www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.gesco.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
17.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gesco AG
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
1490873 17.11.2022 CET/CEST
