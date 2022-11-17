17.11.2022 17:55:14

EQS-AFR: Gesco AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.11.2022 / 17:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gesco AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 18, 2023
Address: https://www.gesco.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 18, 2023
Address: https://www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.gesco.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: Gesco AG
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Internet: www.gesco.de

 
