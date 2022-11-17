17.11.2022 17:59:44

EQS-AFR: Gesco AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gesco AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gesco AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

17.11.2022 / 17:59 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gesco AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2023
Address: https://www.gesco.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2023
Address: https://www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2023
Address: https://www.gesco.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2023
Address: https://www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

17.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gesco AG
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Internet: www.gesco.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1490879  17.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1490879&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gesco AGmehr Nachrichten