Gesco Aktie
WKN DE: A1K020 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201
|
10.02.2026 14:30:03
EQS-AFR: GESCO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gesco SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GESCO SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 15, 2026
Address: https://gesco.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 15, 2026
Address: https://gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://gesco.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
10.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GESCO SE
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2274232 10.02.2026 CET/CEST
