Gesco Aktie
WKN DE: A1K020 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201
|
10.02.2026 14:30:03
EQS-AFR: GESCO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gesco SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GESCO SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://gesco.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2026
Address: https://gesco.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2026
Address: https://gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
10.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GESCO SE
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2274238 10.02.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!