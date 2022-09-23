Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.09.2022 14:51:47

EQS-AFR: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.09.2022 / 14:51 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://gfj-esg.com/websites/gfj/English/1300/news-_amp_-publications.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Company: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
55 Avenue Pasteur
2133 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

1449185  23.09.2022 CET/CEST

