23.09.2022 14:51:47
EQS-AFR: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://gfj-esg.com/websites/gfj/English/1300/news-_amp_-publications.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://gfj-esg.com/websites/gfj/English/1300/news-_amp_-publications.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://gfj-esg.com/websites/gfj/English/1300/news-_amp_-publications.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://gfj-esg.com/websites/gfj/English/1300/news-_amp_-publications.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
|55 Avenue Pasteur
|2133 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
