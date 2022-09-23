EQS-AFR: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



23.09.2022 / 14:51 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022

Address:

GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 30, 2022Address: https://gfj-esg.com/websites/gfj/English/1300/news-_amp_-publications.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 30, 2022Address: https://gfj-esg.com/websites/gfj/English/1300/news-_amp_-publications.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 30, 2022Address: https://gfj-esg.com/websites/gfj/English/1300/news-_amp_-publications.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 30, 2022Address: https://gfj-esg.com/websites/gfj/English/1300/news-_amp_-publications.html

23.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

