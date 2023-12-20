EQS-AFR: GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.12.2023 16:26:57

GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.12.2023 / 16:26 CET/CEST
GFT Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/about-us/investor-relations/publikationen-und-news

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/about-us/investor-relations/publikationen-und-news

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications-and-news

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/about-us/investor-relations/publikationen-und-news

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications-and-news

Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.gft.com

 
