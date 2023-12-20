EQS-AFR: GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFT Technologies SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024

Address:

