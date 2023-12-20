|
20.12.2023 16:26:57
EQS-AFR: GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFT Technologies SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GFT Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/about-us/investor-relations/publikationen-und-news
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/about-us/investor-relations/publikationen-und-news
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications-and-news
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/about-us/investor-relations/publikationen-und-news
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications-and-news
20.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFT Technologies SE
|Schelmenwasenstraße 34
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gft.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1800047 20.12.2023 CET/CEST
