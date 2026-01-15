GFT Aktie
WKN: 580060 / ISIN: DE0005800601
15.01.2026 10:45:43
EQS-AFR: GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFT Technologies SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GFT Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/about-us/investor-relations/publikationen-und-news
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications-and-news
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/about-us/investor-relations/publikationen-und-news
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications-and-news
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/about-us/investor-relations/publikationen-und-news
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications-and-news
15.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFT Technologies SE
|Schelmenwasenstraße 34
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gft.com
2260644 15.01.2026 CET/CEST
