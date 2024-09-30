|
30.09.2024 23:14:25
EQS-AFR: Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://www.gst-ag.de/berichte/quartalsberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://www.gst-ag.de/berichte/quartalsberichte/
30.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1999017 30.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!