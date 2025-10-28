Gigaset Aktie

WKN: 515600 / ISIN: DE0005156004

28.10.2025 17:44:14

EQS-AFR: Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.10.2025 / 17:44 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 31, 2025
Address: https://www.gst-ag.de/berichte/quartalsberichte/

28.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Frankenstr. 2
46395 Bocholt
Germany
Internet: www.gst-ag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2216790  28.10.2025 CET/CEST

