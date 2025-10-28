Gigaset Aktie
WKN: 515600 / ISIN: DE0005156004
|
28.10.2025 17:44:14
EQS-AFR: Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 31, 2025
Address: https://www.gst-ag.de/berichte/quartalsberichte/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gst-ag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2216790 28.10.2025 CET/CEST
