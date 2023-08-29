EQS-AFR: GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.08.2023 09:54:06

GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.08.2023
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GK Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2023
Address: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid=1019

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2023
Address: https://investor.gk-software.com/en/publications/financial-reports?task=download&cid=1020

Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com

 
