29.08.2023 09:54:06
EQS-AFR: GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GK SOFTWARE SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GK Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2023
Address: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid=1019
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2023
Address: https://investor.gk-software.com/en/publications/financial-reports?task=download&cid=1020
|English
|Company:
|GK Software SE
|Waldstraße 7
|08261 Schöneck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gk-software.com
