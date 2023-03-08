Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.03.2023 15:50:28

EQS-AFR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.03.2023 / 15:50 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Global Fashion Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2023
Address: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/websites/globalfashion/English/1030/publications.html

Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com

 
