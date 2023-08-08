|
08.08.2023 17:14:44
EQS-AFR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Global Fashion Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/websites/globalfashion/English/1030/publications.html
08.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1698831 08.08.2023 CET/CEST
|24.03.23
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.12.22
|Global Fashion Group Hold
|HSBC
|09.11.22
|Global Fashion Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|08.11.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.10.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Fashion Group (GFG)
|0,51
|2,60%
