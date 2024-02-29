|
29.02.2024 12:09:45
EQS-AFR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Global Fashion Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2024
Address: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/websites/globalfashion/English/1030/publications.html
29.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1848593 29.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)mehr Analysen
|24.03.23
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.12.22
|Global Fashion Group Hold
|HSBC
|09.11.22
|Global Fashion Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|08.11.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.10.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.03.23
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.12.22
|Global Fashion Group Hold
|HSBC
|09.11.22
|Global Fashion Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|08.11.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.10.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.03.23
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.11.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.10.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.09.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.06.22
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.12.22
|Global Fashion Group Hold
|HSBC
|09.11.22
|Global Fashion Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Fashion Group (GFG)
|0,37
|9,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX höher erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich weiter auf Rekordkurs -- Asiens Märkte fest - Nikkei klettert auf neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird fester erwartet, während der deutsche Leitindex neue Rekorde ins Visier nehmen dürfte. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am letzten Handelstag der Woche derweil ebenfalls bergauf, in Tokio werden neue Rekorde erklommen.