06.08.2024 10:58:34

EQS-AFR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.08.2024 / 10:58 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Global Fashion Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/publications?url_redirect=true

06.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1962057  06.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1962057&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)mehr Analysen

24.03.23 Global Fashion Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.12.22 Global Fashion Group Hold HSBC
09.11.22 Global Fashion Group Reduce Baader Bank
08.11.22 Global Fashion Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.10.22 Global Fashion Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Global Fashion Group (GFG) 0,17 -9,48% Global Fashion Group (GFG)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX höher -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig - Nikkei erholt sich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag im Plus, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt seitwärts tendiert. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen