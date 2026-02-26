Global Fashion Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLUG / ISIN: LU2010095458
|
26.02.2026 10:32:13
EQS-AFR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Global Fashion Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 31, 2025
Address: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/publications
26.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.global-fashion-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2281574 26.02.2026 CET/CEST
