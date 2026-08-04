EQS-AFR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



04.08.2026 / 09:41 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026

Address:

Global Fashion Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 13, 2026Address: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/publications

04.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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