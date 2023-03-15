|
15.03.2023 20:07:37
EQS-AFR: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications.html
