Grammer Aktie
WKN: 589540 / ISIN: DE0005895403
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24.03.2026 10:14:03
EQS-AFR: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/jahresabschluesse/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/annual-financial-statements/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/geschaeftsberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/annual-reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2026
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/quartalsberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2026
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/quarterly-reports/
24.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
|Grammer-Allee 2
|92289 Ursensollen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2296662 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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