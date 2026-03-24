Grammer Aktie

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WKN: 589540 / ISIN: DE0005895403

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24.03.2026 10:14:03

EQS-AFR: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.03.2026 / 10:14 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/jahresabschluesse/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/annual-financial-statements/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/geschaeftsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/annual-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2026
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/quartalsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2026
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/quarterly-reports/

24.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Internet: www.grammer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2296662  24.03.2026 CET/CEST

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