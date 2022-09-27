|
27.09.2022 13:45:03
EQS-AFR: Greiffenberger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Greiffenberger AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Greiffenberger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://greiffenberger.de/berichte/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Greiffenberger AG
|Eberlestraße 28
|86157 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.greiffenberger.de
|
1450727 27.09.2022 CET/CEST
