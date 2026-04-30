Greiffenberger Aktie
WKN: 589730 / ISIN: DE0005897300
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30.04.2026 23:27:03
EQS-AFR: Greiffenberger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Greiffenberger AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Greiffenberger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 15, 2026
Address: https://greiffenberger.de/berichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 15, 2026
Address: https://greiffenberger.de/berichte/
30.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Greiffenberger AG
|Eberlestraße 28
|86157 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.greiffenberger.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2319768 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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