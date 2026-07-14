Greiffenberger Aktie

Greiffenberger für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 589730 / ISIN: DE0005897300

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14.07.2026 18:36:13

EQS-AFR: Greiffenberger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Greiffenberger AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Greiffenberger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.07.2026 / 18:36 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Greiffenberger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 31, 2026
Address: https://greiffenberger.de/berichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 31, 2026
Address: https://greiffenberger.de/berichte/

14.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Greiffenberger AG
Eberlestraße 28
86157 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.greiffenberger.de
LEI Code: 529900UPIZEO3UTYAZ13

 
End of News EQS News Service

2365848  14.07.2026 CET/CEST

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