10.11.2022 14:15:13
EQS-AFR: GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GRENKE AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GRENKE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/
