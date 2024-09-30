"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
EQS-AFR: H2 Core AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: H2 Core AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
H2 Core AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.09.2024 / 14:47 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H2 Core AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://h2core.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

30.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: H2 Core AG
Rüsdorfer Str. 8
25746 Heide
Germany
Internet: www.h2core.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1998769  30.09.2024 CET/CEST

