H2Core Aktie
WKN DE: A0H1GY / ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2
03.11.2025 10:01:53
EQS-AFR: H2 Core AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: H2 Core AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
H2 Core AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025
Address: https://h2core.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025
Address: https://h2core.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
|English
|H2 Core AG
|Rüsdorfer Str. 8
|25746 Heide
|Germany
|www.h2core.com
2222582 03.11.2025 CET/CEST
