03.11.2025 10:01:53

EQS-AFR: H2 Core AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: H2 Core AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
H2 Core AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.11.2025 / 10:01 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H2 Core AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025
Address: https://h2core.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025
Address: https://h2core.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

03.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: H2 Core AG
Rüsdorfer Str. 8
25746 Heide
Germany
Internet: www.h2core.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2222582  03.11.2025 CET/CEST

