H2Core Aktie
WKN DE: A0H1GY / ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2
|
01.12.2025 09:35:33
EQS-AFR: H2 Core AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: H2 Core AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
H2 Core AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 31, 2025
Address: https://h2core.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 31, 2025
Address: https://h2core.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
01.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H2 Core AG
|Rüsdorfer Str. 8
|25746 Heide
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.h2core.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2238038 01.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu H2Coremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu H2Coremehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|H2Core
|0,65
|0,00%