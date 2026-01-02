H2Core Aktie
WKN DE: A0H1GY / ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2
|
02.01.2026 14:14:33
EQS-AFR: H2 Core AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: H2 Core AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
H2 Core AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2026
Address: https://h2core.com/investor-relations/finanzkalender/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2026
Address: https://h2core.com/en/investor-relations/financial-calendar/
02.01.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H2 Core AG
|Rüsdorfer Str. 8
|25746 Heide
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.h2core.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2253874 02.01.2026 CET/CEST
