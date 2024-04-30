|
30.04.2024 11:35:09
EQS-AFR: H2APEX Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: H2APEX Group SCA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
H2APEX Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.h2apex.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte
30.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H2APEX Group SCA
|17, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.h2apex.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1893011 30.04.2024 CET/CEST
