EQS-AFR: H2APEX Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.04.2024 / 11:35 CET/CEST
H2APEX Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.h2apex.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Company: H2APEX Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.h2apex.com

 
