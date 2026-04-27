H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A0YF5P / ISIN: LU0472835155
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27.04.2026 09:33:44
EQS-AFR: H2APEX Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: H2APEX Group SCA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
H2APEX Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://h2apex.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://h2apex.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H2APEX Group SCA
|19, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.h2apex.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2315516 27.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs
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09:33
|EQS-AFR: H2APEX Group SCA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
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09:33
|EQS-AFR: H2APEX Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
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