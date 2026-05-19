EQS-AFR: H2APEX Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: H2APEX Group SCA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

H2APEX Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



19.05.2026 / 11:42 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 26, 2026

Address:

H2APEX Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 26, 2026Address: https://h2apex.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

19.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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