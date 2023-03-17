17.03.2023 09:00:03

EQS-AFR: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.03.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://smart-home.haier.com/en/

Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
26610 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
