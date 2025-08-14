Qingdao Haier Aktie

Qingdao Haier für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JM2W / ISIN: CNE1000031C1

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
14.08.2025 08:00:14

EQS-AFR: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.08.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2025
Address: https://smart-home.haier.com/en/

14.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2179098  14.08.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shsmehr Nachrichten

08:00
 EQS-AFR: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
08:00
 EQS-AFR: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
13.08.25
 Erste Schätzungen: Qingdao Haier öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
29.07.25
 EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Xiaomei Liu, 13,520 shares allocated in accordance with A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes. (EQS Group)
29.07.25
 EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Xiaomei Liu, 13,520 shares allocated in accordance with A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes. (EQS Group)
29.07.25
 EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Qun Liu, 34,919 shares allocated in accordance with A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes. (EQS Group)
29.07.25
 EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Qun Liu, 34,919 shares allocated in accordance with A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes. (EQS Group)
29.07.25
 EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Jiacheng Sun, 33,256 shares allocated in accordance with A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes. (EQS Group)