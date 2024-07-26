|
26.07.2024 10:19:06
EQS-AFR: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAMBORNER REIT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HAMBORNER REIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.hamborner.de/unsere-finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.hamborner.de/en/financial-reports/
