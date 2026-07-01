HAMBORNER REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A3H233 / ISIN: DE000A3H2333
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01.07.2026 11:30:53
EQS-AFR: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAMBORNER REIT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HAMBORNER REIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://www.hamborner.de/unsere-finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://www.hamborner.de/en/financial-reports/
01.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAMBORNER REIT AG
|Goethestraße 45
|47166 Duisburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hamborner.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2357936 01.07.2026 CET/CEST
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