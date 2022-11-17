EQS-AFR: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



17.11.2022 / 11:38 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 15, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 15, 2023

Address:

