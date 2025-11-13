HHLA Aktie
WKN DE: A0S848 / ISIN: DE000A0S8488
|
13.11.2025 16:00:03
EQS-AFR: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://hhla.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://hhla.de/en/investors/publications/reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://hhla.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://hhla.de/en/investors/publications/reports
13.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
|Bei St. Annen 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hhla.de
