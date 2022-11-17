|
17.11.2022 11:46:04
EQS-AFR: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://hhla.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://hhla.de/en/investors/publications/reports
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://hhla.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://hhla.de/en/investors/publications/reports
