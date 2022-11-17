17.11.2022 11:46:04

EQS-AFR: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

17.11.2022 / 11:46 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://hhla.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://hhla.de/en/investors/publications/reports

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://hhla.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://hhla.de/en/investors/publications/reports

17.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
Bei St. Annen 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hhla.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1490499  17.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1490499&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HHLA AG (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik)mehr Nachrichten