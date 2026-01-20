Hannover Rück Aktie
WKN: 840221 / ISIN: DE0008402215
|
20.01.2026 09:51:53
EQS-AFR: Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hannover Rück SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hannover Rück SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://www.hannover-re.com/de/investoren/ergebnisse-und-berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://www.hannover-re.com/en/investors/results-and-reports/
20.01.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hannover Rück SE
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hannover-re.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2262856 20.01.2026 CET/CEST
