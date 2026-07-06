Hannover Rück Aktie
WKN: 840221 / ISIN: DE0008402215
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06.07.2026 13:22:53
EQS-AFR: Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hannover Rück SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hannover Rück SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.hannover-re.com/de/investoren/ergebnisse-und-berichte/#ergebnisse-und-berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.hannover-re.com/en/investors/results-and-reports/#results-and-reports
06.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hannover Rück SE
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hannover-re.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2360836 06.07.2026 CET/CEST
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